Audi has officially confirmed its entry into the world of Formula 1 (F1) as a power-unit supplier from 2026.

Volkswagen, the parent company of Audi had hinted at such an eventuality for quite some time now. F1 recently passed its new power unit regulations for the next cycle from 2026 which were enticing for the German brand.

The 2026 power units will maintain the current V6 internal combustion engine architecture but feature increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels, two factors Audi says were key to its joining.

“I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator,” said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, who worked for Volkswagen for a stint starting in 2014. “This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow.

“It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector. We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.

Audi announced its entry for 2026 at a press conference at Spa, ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, which featured Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG Markus Duesmann, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development Oliver Hoffmann, Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The power unit itself will be assembled in Audi Sport’s facility in Neuburg marking the first time in more than a decade that the F1 powertrain will be built in Germany.

The manufacturer said they will announce a decision on which team they will be “lining up with in 2026 by the end of this year”.

Audi’s sister company, Porshe, has already linked up with Red Bull.

The German