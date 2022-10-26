Audi has announced a deal with Swiss manufacturer Sauber to make them their works team when it joins the F1 circuit in 2026.

The German manufacturer had announced its plan of joining Formula1 as an engine supplier when new regulations featuring increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels come into effect in four years’ time.

Audi has now confirmed that it will form a strategic partnership with Sauber – who are currently running under the Alfa Romeo banner- by acquiring a stake in the company.

As part of their partnership, Sauber will manufacture the cars and take responsibility for planning and executing the race operations while Audi will create the power units in Neuburg, Germany.

“We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project,” said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi AG Board Member responsible for the F1 programme.

“We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team.”

Sauber Chairman of the Board of Directors Finn Rausing added: “Audi is the best strategic partner for the Sauber Group. It is clear that we share values and a vision, and we look forward to achieving our common goals in a strong and successful partnership.”

The deal with Audi means Alfa Romeo will end their title sponsorship with Sauber at the end of the 2023 campaign. They will continue to use Ferrari’s power units until 2025 after which Audi’s manufactured engine will take over.

The newcomers are confident about readying their units for testing in 2025.