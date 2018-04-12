Auction of plots

Staff Reporter

An Auction Ceremony for Commercial plots of Class-III Shopping Center, Sector G-13 and G-14/4 was held at a local Hotel under supervision of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation.

Ceremony was presided over by Mr. Waqas Ali Mehmood, Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation.

A total of 12 plots were presented for Auction out of which bids were submitted for 10 plots and 2 plots were deferred. Offered bids were remarkably high, up to Rs.206,000/-per square yard. Keeping in view, the transparency of the Open Auction by Housing Foundation, the people were completely satisfied.

The amount accumulated through this auction would be spent on the development of Sector G-13 & G-14.