Auction of Nawaz’s properties IHC rejects challenging pleas

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Islamabad High Court on Wednesday rejected three petitions submitted for hearing against the auctioning of properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Petitions against the auction had been filed by Mian Iqbal Barkat, Muhammad Ashraf and Aslam Aziz.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Aamer Farooq, rejected the petitions and termed them as unmaintainable under Article 199 of the Constitution.

“The Islamabad High Court cannot hear these petitions under Article 199 of the Constitution as there is an alternative forum already present,” said the bench.

The petitioners were asked to approach the alternate forum available — the accountability court in this case — if they seek to stop the auctioning of properties.

A day earlier, three petitions against an accountability court decision in the Toshakhana corruption reference to confiscate the property of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were filed in the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioners’ pleas had named the Accountability Court Islamabad, the deputy commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura, the National Accountability Bureau and others as respondents.