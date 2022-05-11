Barcelona beat Celta Vigo at Camp Nou as they look to finish second in La Liga.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was once again the catalyst for the Blaugrana after coming in from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Gabon international scored either side of halftime to help Barcelona to a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo.

The striker took his La Liga goals tally to 11 this season with the brace.

Despite the win, it was another shaky display for the home side.

It was left for Ousmane Dembele to provide a spark that led to the first goal of the game.

The French forward laid on the opening goal for Memphis Depay in the 30th minute after a superb run down the right before adding another assist by setting up Aubameyang’s second with an almost identical effort.

Dembele, whose contract is set to expire in the summer, now has 13 La Liga assists this season which are both a career and league-high.

Celta Vigo pulled a goal back shortly after Barca made it 3-0 when Iago Aspas capitalized on a poor pass out of the back by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

But their bid for a comeback hit a snag when they were reduced to 10 men following a red card for Jeison Murillo in the 58th minute.

The game was paused for several minutes in the second half after a nasty-looking aerial collision between Gavi and Ronald Araujo required the latter to be escorted off the field in an ambulance.

Barcelona later announced the defender had suffered a concussion and was taken to hospital to undergo further testing.

The win, however, takes Barcelona seven points clear of third-place Sevilla, although the Catalans have played a game more.

A second-place finish would secure a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia for the cash-strapped Catalan club.

Barcelona has already secured a place in the top four and thus the Champions League for next season, behind already crowned champions Real Madrid.