AU students showcase ‘Markhor’ electric car at ‘Car & Bike Show’

The Air University students have successfully unveiled an energy-efficient vehicle “Markhor” on the occasion of Car & Bike Show held at Giga Mall. Markhor is a project by team “Mech The Tech (MTT)” which consists of final year students of Mechatronics Department of Air University Islamabad.

The team leader Muzamil Imran, while talking to the media on Saturday, informed that the aim of Markhor project is to design and fabricate prototype energy efficient electric car. “Our main focus was to make an electric prototype vehicle,” he told, adding that there are no poisonous emissions hence no harm to the atmosphere; which make this prototype an environment friendly vehicle.

On the occasion, faculty advisor Umer Farooq and other team members including Abdul Ghani Zahid, Saad Sheikh, Hammas Ahmed, Ahsan Islam, Bassim Faridy, Yahya Abrar Khan, Aden Salim and Sayed Usama Sabir were also present.

According to MTT team, the prototype model was made after iterative calculations and design revisions. “Solid modeling and analysis were performed to validate the design before fabrication,” the team lead told. He further stated that estimated target mileage for the Markhor car is 550km/kWh whereas the last year winner in this category achieved 496 km/kWh.

The Air University students hoped that their prototype will compete with other international teams in the Shell Eco-marathon Asia 2018 to be held in Singapore from March 8- 11 this year.—INP

Related