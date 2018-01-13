AU to organize LifeCon

Belt and Road Initiative

Staff Reporter

Two-day International conference LIFECON 2018, on life sciences and health system engineering, with the theme: “Belt and Road Initiative- Collaborating for a better future”, will be organized by Fazaia Medical College, Air University, on 15th & 16th January. According to the organizers, this will be a multidisciplinary conference focusing on medical sciences collaborating with other life sciences, attracting International and national audiences.

Delegates from Northwestern Polytechnical University, China, will also attend to present their research papers.