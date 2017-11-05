Attracting the foreign investors!

Governor Sindh has taken the task of attracting foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan. The climate in the country is favourable for investment in various sectors. He was addressing a select gathering of businessmen and investors. It is a positive thing. We must send special missions to the European and American Chambers of Commerce & Industry for introducing Pakistan as an emerging market for investment.

With the improvement in law and order in Karachi, the economic hub of the country, has become more attractive for business activities. I am sure the business community will respond to the stable market of Karachi for investment purposes.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

