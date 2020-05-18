Attock reports 11 positive cases in a day

Raza Naqvi

Attock

At least 11 new coronavirus positive cases were reported from Attock, including an official of National Highways and Motorway police on Monday. According to health authorities, 10 patient catch the disease through local transmission while one female patient was returned from Saudia Arabia recently.

The district focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi said the official of national highway and motorway police was based in Attock, while six others are close relatives of a government employee already tested positive of COVID-19.

While in Hassanabdal four persons were also tested COVID-19 positive including an employee of Municipal committee besides a woman- with foreign travel history. Niazi said an employee of an Islamabad based private hospital working in the laboratory tested positive of COVID- 19, was also admitted in THQ Hospital Hassanabdal.