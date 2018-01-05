Attock Petroleum achieves another milestone

APL inaugurates two more retail outlets

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) inaugurated two of its prestigious retail outlets in Islamabad on January 4th, 2018, with this APL mark it’s 600+ retail outlets.

The ceremony was graced by the Group Chief Executive of Attock Oil Group Shuaib A. Malik. “We are working smartly to make smooth and consistent fuel supply to the consumers,” said Malik.

Under the leadership and vision of Malik, APL has been able to establish strategically located outlets covering not only the national highways but also within city locations. Capital Filling Station was inaugurated in the heart of Sector F-11 (F-11 Markaz), whereas another outlet, Rajgan Filling Station was inaugurated on the Airport Road, Rawalpindi.