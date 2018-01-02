Attock hospital cylinder blast claims 6 lives

Our Correspondent

Attock

At least six people, including two women and children, were killed and more than 12 others injured when a portion of a hospital in Attock collapsed on Monday, reportedly due to a cylinder blast.

Initial reports suggested that the incident took place due to a cylinder blast at Asfandyar Bokhari Hospital, as officials fear the death toll may rise further.

Attock Deputy Commissioner Rana Akbar Hayat confirmed that bodies of six people have been recovered from the incident site, whereas, more than 12 others were reported injured.