Attock failed to achieve targets in health sector

Raza Naqvi

Attock

During the last three months (September, October and November) Attock district could not achieve the targets in health sector set by the provincial govt. As per the data released by Punjab Govt, provision of medicines to patients remained the most weak area.

The presence of clinical staff during duty hours remained 69 percent during the quarter while non clinical staff attendance was 84 percent against the set target of 85 percent. Similarly the provision of medicines to indoor patients was 59 percent against set target of 90 percent, the supply of medicines to out door patients was was 58 percent against set target of 80 percent and supply of medicines to patients in emergency department was 88 percent against set target of 90 percent. This data reflects that a lot of improvement is needed in all the six hospitals of the Attock district.

