Attock District win Inter Divisional Boxing Championship

Sports Reporter

Rawalpindi

Inter Divisional Boxing Championship won by the Boxers of Attock District while team of Rawalpindi District remains runners up. A large number of boxers from Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal participated in the competitions.

Mayor Municipal Corporation Sardar Muhammad Naseem Khan was the chief guest who along with Divisional Director Sports Malik Waqar and Director Public Relations Hamid Javaid Awan awarded prizes to the winners and runners up. The event was jointly organized by Divisional Sports Department and Divisional Boxing Association at LiaqatBagh Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony Mayor Rawalpindi SardarNaseem Khan congratulated young boxers on their outstanding performance in their matches and said that under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Mr. Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif start of the art sports facilities were being provided to the youngsters.

He admired the sportsman spirit of boxers and announced cash awards for the winners. Boxers Taj Khan, Jawad Khan, Hameed Khan, Usman, Tanveer, Saeedullah got gold medals, while Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Adnan, UsmanNazar, Haris, Smran, Shaukat, Adnan, Ferhan, Khawaja Muhammad, Malik Faisal and Olia Khan were awarded Silver medals. Abdul Jabar Pal and AbdiJani supervised the event.