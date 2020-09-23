Attique urges UNSC to take up Erdogan call for Kashmir role

Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Rawalpindi

Ex-Premier of AJK and Supremo of Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has urged on the United Nations Security Council to bring under urgent active consideration Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan’s emphasis on world body to settle serious outstanding dispute over Jammu and Kashmir. This dispute causes constant instability to regional peace in South Asia for past 73 years. People of Jammu and Kashmir continue suffering deprivation as international promise to them for a plebiscite settlement of this imbroglio has not been implemented by the UN or by international community as a whole, he pointed out.

Sardar Attique in his statement on Wednesday welcoming President Tayyib Erdogan’s UN General Assembly address stressing resolution of Kashmir dispute said that Turkey has all along been extending political and diplomatic support to peaceful solution to the UN-registered Kashmir issue. People of Jammu and Kashmir, who are facing social, political, demographic isolation for past one year because of curfew-like restrictions and lock down imposed against them by occupying India, express hearty gratitude to the fresh Kashmir call by President Erdogan, Attique stated.

Former AJK Premier urged UN Security Council and Secretary General Antonio Gutteres to implement the role UN body had carved for itself for resolution of Kashmir dispute 72 years ago on Jan 1, 1948. Non-settlement of this issue has inducted critical tension, wars in South Asia causing serious human rights violations by Indian occupation forces killing Kashmiri youth, interning Kashmiri women, children and even cattle herds.