Attique condemns Indian domicile law in OK

AMEED SHAHEEN ALVI MUZAFFARABAD Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan,Ex-Premier of AJK and Supremo of Muslim Conference, has vehemently condemned Indian engineered domicile law/rules enforced in Occupied Kashmir warning that India has put fuel into already calamitous situation there with the revocation of Article 370 and 35A. Kashmir is a live issue arising out of arrogant denial to Kashmiris their birth right of self-determination by New Delhi. The new domicile rules are meant to open up doors for massive re-settlement of Indian nationals in Kashmir territory to out-balance Muslim majority population of the J&K state, he cautioned in his condemnatory statement. He called for immediate scrapping the domicile law/ rules as violation of UN position that no population or geographic change can be exacted in a disputed region and Kashmir is number one international dispute. In the statement issued here on Friday Muslim Conference Supremo said that his party Muslim Conference has already strongly condemned abrogation of Article 370 and 35A under which Kashmir had special status because of the non-fulfillment of United Nations Kashmir resolutions of August 13, 1948 and Jan Five 1949. Under those resolutions India as party to the Kashmir dispute cannot alter either jeography or composition of population of the parts of J&K occupied by its one million military forces, he asserted. Indian government under Narender Modi has emerged as a regional bully in South Asia showing total disregard to the sanctity of international laws, obligations and protocols signed by it from time to time. This bullish attitude and posture were bound to mount peace-blasting chaos in the region, he warned. He reiterated that it is Narender Modi’s biased thinking that by abrogating, amending and introducing Kashmiris’ mutilating identity the dispute of Kashmir could be defaced and reminded that India herself had taken Jammu and Kashmir as issue to the United Nations Security Council who had registered it as international dispute on Jan first 1948. The UN SC bounced back on her face her version of Kashmir and had made her to sign resolutions that bind her to hold fair, free international plebiscite in the disputed state. He said that Indian denial to implements its own Kashmir pledges is more dangerous than coronavirus. The persistent denial is Indian coronavirus to have a lease of time to kill Kashmiris and deface their social, political and regional idenity.