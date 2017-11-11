Attempts to introduce Musharraf as alternate leader will fail badly: Saad Rafique

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has on Saturday said that attempts to introduce former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as an alternate leader will fail badly.

The minister expressed his views on Twitter and commented that the practice of forming and breaking political parties must be ended now. He further stated that the engineered merger of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) flopped within 24 hours.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said the fate of national politics will be decided in streets instead of the parliament if things continue to go this way. He claimed that the plans to apprehend and defame PML-N leadership through cases will also remain unsuccessful.

Reopening of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case is injustice as it was closed through court’s own verdict, added the minister.

Saad Rafique warned that no one will get anything in case of conflict, and said we should wait for the fresh mandate of people. Injustice and scepticism will lead the nation away from its destination, he maintained.

Orignally published by NNI