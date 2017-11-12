Attempts to bring back Musharraf as alternate leader will fail badly: Saad

PML-N to launch mass contact drives to counter PTI’s designs; terms re-opening of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case as ‘injustice’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to launch mass contact drive in a bid to counter designs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and as a part of party preparations for the 2018 general elections. The decision to this effect was taken in a consultative meeting held with the PML-N President Nawaz Sharif in the chair at Raiwind on Saturday, the sources said. Among others, the meeting was attended by Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senator Asif Kirmani and others.

The sources claim that the meeting discussed in detail the country’s overall political situation, cases involving members of Sharif family and party affairs in the wake of campaign launched by political opponents of the PML-N leadership. Before the meeting, Nawaz Sharif held IInd meeting with his younger brother and senior party leader Shehbaz Sharif during the last 24 hours. The sources claim that both the Sharifs discussed the country’s political situation and deliberated over ways to strengthen mass contact campaign.

Shehbaz had earlier urged the party president to avoid confrontation with institutions. However, the sources claim that now there appears to have consensus on starting mass contact drive to counter opponents’ negative propaganda and baseless allegations, the sources said, adding: ’Both also discussed matters concerning Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.’ Moreover, Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique, in a tweet, termed re-opening of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case as ‘injustice’, saying the case was closed through court’s own verdict.

In a series of tweets, Saad criticized attempts to ‘engineer’ politics in the country, saying attempts to bring back former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as an alternate leader will fail badly. He added that the ‘hobby’ of forming and breaking political parties needs to end. Khawaja Saad Rafique said the fate of national politics will be decided in streets instead of the parliament, if things continue to go this way. He claimed that the plans to apprehend and defame PML-N leadership through cases will also remain unsuccessful. ‘The practice of forming and breaking political parties must be ended now,’ he asserted.

Saad Rafique warned that no one will get anything in case of conflict, and said we should wait for the fresh mandate of people. Injustice and scepticism will lead the nation away from its destination, he maintained. Saad said that attempts to introduce former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as an alternate leader will fail badly. He further stated that the engineered merger of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) flopped within 24 hours.