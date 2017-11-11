Attempts to bring back Musharraf  as alternate leader to fail badly: Saad Rafique

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique on Saturday criticised attempts to ‘engineer’ politics in the country, saying attempts to bring back former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as an alternate leader will fail badly.

In a series of tweets, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that the “hobby” of forming and breaking political parties needs to end.

Former president Pervez Musharraf, after the formation of a new political union under his leadership, said on Friday if elections do not solve the issues facing Pakistan, then other measures need to be taken to bring the country ‘on track’.

The former president further added that the army and Supreme Court should only be concerned about Pakistan.

Saad while calling for shunning of the practice to break and form political parties , said that the engineered merger of PSP and MQM-P did not last for 24 hours.

He added that the decision of national politics would be made in streets and bazaars. He added that the efforts to trap and paralyze PML-N leadership through cases would also met with failures.

He said it was sheer injustice to revive Hudaibia case which was closed as per the court decision.

Warning against confrontation, the minister said that in case of confrontation everyone would be losers and no one would be gainers.

He added that injustice and dis-trustfulness would take the nation away from its destination. He advised all to wait for fresh public verdict, an indirect reference to upcoming general elections.

Commenting on the NAB appeal seeking reopening of Hudaibya Paper Mills case against the Sharif family, he said opening cases closed as a result of a court decision was injustice. He said despite pain from the trial of its leadership, the PML-N is showing patience in the interest of democracy and the country.

