Attempts being made to sideline 18th amendment: Sherpao

PESHAWAR : Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Sunday said the government wanted to undermine the 18th amendment as well as reduce share of the under-developed provinces in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

Addressing a ceremony held to mark the sixth founding anniversary of the party, Sheropao said the EU election observers also pointed out lack of transparency in the July 25 general elections.

He said many experiments had been conducted in the name of democracy and Imran Khan was the face of current ‘selective democracy’ in the country.

The QWP chief said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party lost key constituencies in the recently-held by-elections, adding that it only took two months for the masses to lose hope in the incumbent government.

“We won’t ever let the government succeed in its efforts to sideline the 18th amendment as well as reduce NFC share of other provinces,” he said.

Share on: WhatsApp