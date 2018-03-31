Attempts being made to change word ‘faryad’ into ‘fasad’: Ch. Shujat

ISLAMABAD : President of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has said that attempts are being made to change word ‘faryaad’ into ‘fasad’ and if anyone has any proof should bring it to the fore; do not try to create fasad with faryaad

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the PML-N only want to divert attention from their case as its different leaders and their supporters are intentionally trying to make faryaad into fasad. Media should present reality as reality, he stated.

He said that the CJP’s clip has come to fore, in which he has not mentioned prime minister anywhere and if anyone has got proof should present it.

The PML-N President said that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar should continue the work he is doing for Allah’s blessings; the position on which Almighty Allah has placed him is due to poor faryaadi’s prayers.

Ch. Shujat said, Chief Justice Sahib, the position in which you are today nobody can reach there without blessings of Almighty Allah, decisions about fate of the country are also in your hand, continue doing good work you are doing for Allah’s blessings.

