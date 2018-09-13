Attempt to smuggle goods worth Rs 12.25m foiled

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Directorate of Customs Intelligence & Investigation Peshawar has foiled yet another attempt to smuggle miscellaneous goods to down country and seized offending goods worth Rs12.25 million.

Information was received through Director Arsalan Subuctageen that an attempt would be made to smuggle huge quantity of foreign origin miscellaneous goods to down country from Peshawar. Arsalan Subuctageen alerted the anti-smuggling staff to foil the attempt.

In anticipation, the staff with the assistance of local police identified the suspected vehicle at G.T.Road, Peshawar which was signaled to stop. The suspected bus coming from Peshawar side sped up, which was chased. After some distance the vehicle was found abandoned on the road side near Chamkani.

The ASO staff conducted on-spot search and found foreign origin miscellaneous goods stuffed in the vehicle. The bus along with goods was brought to the office premises of Directorate, where thorough search led to the recovery of foreign origin miscellaneous goods.

The offending goods along with vehicle have been seized for violation of the provisions of the Customs Act, 1969. The estimated value of the afore-referred seized goods and vehicle is Rs12.25 million. FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway.