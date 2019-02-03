Attempt to smuggle foreign currency foiled

Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday arrested a woman from Islamabad Airport who was attempting to smuggle foreign currencies worth Rs3.85 million.

As per details, ASF foiled a big smuggling bid at the New Islamabad Airport where foreign currencies worth Rs3.85 million were recovered from a woman named Zubaida Begum.

She was caught attempting to smuggle these currencies at the ASF checking counter, after clearing the customs’ counter.

Currency of several foreign countries including Saudi Riyal, UK pounds and US dollars was recovered from Zubaida.—INP

