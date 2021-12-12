Attempt to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle huge quantities of Captagon pills in a coffee shipment that was heading to Saudi Arabia through Jordan, it announced Saturday.

“The information division in the Internal Security Forces received a tipoff on the preparation of this smuggling operation,” it said. “Through its investigative procedures, the special forces identified all the members of the smuggling network, including W. A. (born in 1973, Lebanese) and M. H. (born in 1962, Syrian), reports Arab News.

It appears that the Lebanese smuggler has been previously convicted, as he was detained for smuggling Captagon pills to the Kingdom and was released around a year ago. Orders were given to monitor and detain the network’s members and raid the warehouse where the Captagon was hidden.”