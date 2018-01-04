Attempt to murder: Court rejects bail application of 4 accused

Srinagar

A court here rejected the bail application of four persons accused of attempting to murder of a youth.

After hearing defence counsel and prosecution officer Muhammad Khurshid Khan, the court of judicial magistrate first class, city munsiff Srinagar Tabasum said: “Accused have been recently arrested i.e. on 27-12-2017 and the investigation is at its infancy stage further more keeping into view the circumstances of the commission of the offence the accused don’t deserve the concession of bail at this stage accordingly the applications for grant of bail are rejected.”

The court said that the report from police mentions that the accused have been booked vide FIR number 218 of 2017 with respect to offences under section 307 RPC (Attempt to murder), 341RPC (Wrongful restraint) and 34 RPC (Common intention).

The court added that as per prosecution on 24 December 2017, the victim Tauseef Ahmad Khan, who was playing cricket at Pamposh colony cricket ground, was attacked by some 20 persons who tried to kill him using knife and hit him on head injuring him seriously.

Four accused Mehraj Ahmad Daga, Bilal Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Huzaif Matto and Yawar Bilal had moved bail application while as per police fifth accused is absconding. Earlier, prosecution officer advocate Muhammad Khurshid Khan pleaded before court that the punishment provided for the offences is life imprisonment and the investigation of the case is at its infancy stage “as such in case the accused are released it will affect investigation of the case that there is every apprehension that the accused will jump the concession of bail if same is granted.”

Advocate Khan further submitted that the accused persons have not handed over the weapons/knives to the police by which the accused has been attacked upon “and further there was an intention on part of the accused persons as they were carrying the weapons / knifes along with them to attack upon the victim.”

He further submitted the report before court mentioning that multiple incised wounds are present on body of victim including 6 cm temporo parietal region, 8 cm incised wound in parietal, 4 cm pareto occipital, occipital wound 8 cm.—KMS