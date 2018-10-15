Attaullah Esakhelvi hospitalized due to health problem

LAHORE : Renowned singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi was shifted to a private hospital in provincial capital on Monday due to health problem.

According to hospital sources, a stone was detected in gall bladder of the famous singer and he will be operated today(Tuesday).

Popular singer Esakhelvi hailing from Mianwali was considered to be ‘Saraiki Lok singer’ has also released many albums in Urdu and Punjabi.

His well known songs included ‘Qameez teri kali’, ‘Chan kithan guzair hey raat we’ and several others.

In 1994, Attaullah Esakhelvi’s name was included in Guinness Book of World Record for recording largest number of songs during the year.

Earlier, the government of Pakistan also awarded him with “Pride of Performance” award in 1991.

