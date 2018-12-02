Attack on the Chinese Consulate: Reasons and Remedies

Yasir Masood

Yet again, terror returned on the 23rd November with two attacks by militants with a resurrection of turmoil and paranoia just about when the peace prevailed, and the breadwinners of the country started wheeling well with their days and nights. Both assaults are thoroughly condemnable including the one on the Chinese Consulate at Karachi in which two policemen’s epic valour and timely resistance perished all the three terrorists at the spot while sacrificing their precious lives for the safety of Chinese officials all of whom fortunately remained untouched and unharmed. These brainwashed, well trained and modernly equipped terror freaks hailed from the Indian backed and funded separatist group branded as Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). However, this onslaught on the Chinese Consulate has unfolded a few queries as to how and why India’s RAW and its Afghan’s NDS nexus is hell bent to fan the chaotic situation in Pakistan. Simultaneously, such heinous acts equally necessitate us to review, rebuild and identify the shortcomings in our security structure in vogue to plug those loose ends by tangible recommendations and quick execution, otherwise, such recurrent blows will keep the country into its backward spiral.

Let’s not forget that Pakistan’s security forces after winning the countrywide ideological cohesion have been able to trample one of the most ghastly and intricate wars on terror at the detriment of around 70,000 precious human losses, $120-plus billions of worth economic setbacks and collateral damages besides. Restoring peace at one point was no less than an illusion but all glory goes to Pakistan’s military forces for their steadfastness to combat this monstrous task. It’s about the time when the world should seriously acknowledge what Pakistan has miraculously achieved just in a few years span against the war on terror especially when other countries like Sri Lanka pulled it off in about 25 years and the US is still struggling with despite 17 years lingering stay in Afghanistan. It is to be understood that the economic trajectory is inextricably linked with the security of the state, the securer the state, the better the economy and that’s turn out to be the dominant reasons to figure out as to why India intends to keep the pot boiling in Pakistan. In International relations, it is believed that a state alone cannot prosper without a regional rapport. Therefore, an irritant like India is hand in glove with its partners to create imbalance/anarchy in the region to target China-Pakistan relations and likewise the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Perhaps, India is oblivious to that fact that by creating rifts among the states in the region while mentoring the groups as the BLA and the likes will ultimately succumb the whole region into its fold including India itself.

More horrendous is that India advocates this disbelief of considering itself as the hegemon of the region that aspires to play its conspiratorial role at the global spectrum too and thus impeding the CPEC — a lynchpin of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This strategy serves as a two-edged tool for India to counter the Chinese rise on the one hand and contradict Pakistan’s economic stability on the other. It is no more a shadowed/grey reality that India has been fomenting uproar in Pakistan by sponsored and well-trained terrorists to untune the latter’s ethnic ideological moorings. On the perception management too, India has been creating disinformation to sabotage the CPEC and BRI by exposing (a) the volatility of the South Asian region and (b) by exploiting the lack of conceptual understanding of the BRI. In addition, this incident originated in the backdrop of Pakistan’s “baby steps” towards mending fences with Afghanistan and the US which testify the multipronged abhorrent designs of India against Pakistan.

The US is also adding fuel to the fire by pressing Pakistan for unjustified reasons of harbouring extremism since Donald Trump has reigned its power. Scapegoating Pakistan for its own fallacies in Afghanistan would not resolve the Afghan conundrum. The US is using the same tactics against China by continuing trade and tariff war to sustain its zero-sum grounded hegemony. The growing Indo-US duo and their opposition against CPEC and China-Pakistan relations by using the Afghan soil further ensures the insecurity of Pakistan and the region.

On the other hand, despite Pak-China’s persistent proposals to Afghanistan’s inclusion into CPEC, the latter is reluctant and instead playing in the hands of India to sabotage CPEC which may later undermine the fruition of BRI as well. Therefore, both Beijing and Islamabad believe that Afghanistan is a natural partner to the CPEC as it is in the vital interest of the region to grow together.

Iran is also under the brunt of extremism, being a responsible state Tehran must realise that linking Chabahar port with Gwadar would play an anchor role in Iran’s development. This would also empower both Iran’s and Afghanistan’s geo-economic position in the region.

Moreover, franchised insurgency of Pakistan must not be seen in isolation to the overall security of the region, in fact it has a transnational spillover. All the regional stakeholders should relinquish their unilateral interests and drive an all-inclusive approach to eradicate this menace of extremism for the collective rise of the region. A proactive foreign policy based on negotiations and dialogues in the neighbourhood would bring tranquility to the region which will in turn help diminish the migrated threats against the CPEC and China-Pakistan relations. In addition, China needs to further involve Pakistan in “multilateralism” and should extend and reiterate the “Shanghai Spirit” which was inclusively originated to eradicate terrorism, extremism and separatism.

Positively, Pakistan is providing nine layered security measures by a special security division to the CPEC projects and strongly ensures the safety of the Chinese officials, business partners and other expats. Such activities like this one from near and far are purported against China-Pakistan growing strategic, economic and brotherly relations. But it is a tied truth that any such targeted, terrible and pugnaciously plotted assails by the enemies to subvert the cementing China-Pakistan relations will always be defeated and quashed by our two brotherly countries together.

Yasir Masood is Deputy Director, Media and Publications, Centre of Excellence-CPEC, Islamabad.

