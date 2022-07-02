Attack on senior journalist Ayaz Amir: President, PM condemn attack

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have condemned the attack on senior journalist Ayaz Amir, who was beaten up by unidentified persons in Lahore.

President Arif Alvi said in a tweet on Friday that the incidents of violence against journalists “run counter to democratic values and freedom of expression”. He also urged authorities to arrest those involved as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack on Ayaz Amir and said that such attacks on media persons were not acceptable in a democratic society.

“On my directions, Punjab Chief Minister has ordered a high-level inquiry into the sad incident to bring perpetrators to justice,” PM Shehbaz said in a tweet.

According to media reports, Amir was leaving the office of a private TV channel located at Lahore’s Abbott Road when unidentified men attacked him. The assailants also snatched his wallet and mobile phone.

As soon as the incident was reported, a Punjab Police spokesperson said that the inspector-general summoned a report of the incident from the capital city police officer.

The IG directed the CCPO to utilise the safe city cameras to identify the culprits and ensure their arrest.