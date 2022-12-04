Attack on Pak Embassy in Kabul

A security guard was wounded Friday by shots fired at Pakistan’s embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul in what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called “an assassination attempt” on the head of the mission.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the interim government of Afghanistan must immediately hold a thorough investigation with regard to this attack, apprehend the culprits, hold them to account and take urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani diplomatic personnel and citizens in Afghanistan.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said they strongly condemned the “failed attack” adding the Government will not allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.

The statement of the Ministry also pledged to investigate the incident seriously and hold the perpetrators of the attack accountable.

The prompt reaction of the Afghan side is an indication that serious efforts would be made to address Pakistan’s concern about safety and security of its diplomatic mission.

However, this is not for the first time that the mission came under attack as a number of hostile acts were witnessed in the past including attacks during anti-Pakistan protests.

The latest incident needs to be thoroughly investigated as attempts are being made to create a wedge between the two countries in the backdrop of divergence of perception on some important bilateral issues.

The possibility of involvement of secret agencies of some foreign countries or that of TTP cannot be ruled out in the given situation and recent developments.

The TTP has resumed attacks against Pakistani interests and territory and regrettably the Taliban Government is not fulfilling its repeated pledges not to allow anyone to use Afghan soil against other countries as TTP is still enjoying safe havens in the neighbouring country.

In the meanwhile, security of all Pakistani missions in Afghanistan should be beefed up so that the diplomatic staff was in a position to discharge its responsibilities with peace of mind.