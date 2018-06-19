Attack on Levies Force

It refers to the recent painful targeted attack on Quetta’s levies force on Eid day in which three levies forces personnel were martyred when the paramilitary forces vehicle was intercepted by unidentified men on Sariab Road.

It should be known that the terrorists attacks have been continuously occurring in Quetta where the people including police are being victimized by horrific circumstances of the city and undergoing several difficulties in their lives to live. In the past, multiple painful attacks like the attack on lawyers, Police Training College, Levies forces and etc, took place which claimed scores of innocent souls.

In such a situation, the authorities must take all necessary measures to beef up security in the city. If the forces, whose main task is to protect the innocent population, themselves come under attack, then who will protect the armless citizens.

SHAKEEL NOOR

Makran

