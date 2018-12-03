Attack on KDA officials

A few days back, at least three Karachi Development Authority (KDA) officials were injured after they came under attack during an anti-encroachment operation in Korangi. According to reports, land grabbers and locals pelted stones and opened fire on the anti-encroachment team as they arrived at Mehran Town to demolish illegal constructions. Police fired in the air to disperse the enraged protesters and shifted the injured to hospital.

The anti-encroachment operation was halted briefly after the miscreants held violent protests in the area. The KDA resumed the anti-encroachment operation after heavy contingents of Rangers and Police arrived in the area and started patrolling. The protestors set a shop and five motorcycles on fire during the violent protests against the anti-encroachment operation in the area. It is requested that the Government should initiate demolition of illegal structures in a phased manner giving ample time to the occupants to seek their alternative source of earning their livelihood.

TAHIR ALI

Karachi

