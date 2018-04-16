Attack on Justice Ijaz’s residence attempt to pressurise judiciary: Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday strongly condemned attack on residence of Justice Ijaz Afzal while terming it as an attempt to pressurize judiciary.

Imran Khan took to popular microblogging website Twitter and said, “Strongly condemn the firing at Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan s house. These Sicilian-mafia-like tactics to pressurise senior judiciary are unacceptable in any democracy. PTI stands firmly behind the Judiciary & Rule of Law & this is one reason behind our 29th April Minar-i-Pakistan jalsa”

Several other political figures including Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Shujjat Hussain also condemned the incident while warning at the same time that such incidents were not acceptable.

Orignally published by NNI