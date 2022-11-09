Attack on Imran: PM writes letter to CJP for judicial commission to probe

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has, in a letter, requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to constitute a judicial commission to probe the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan during the party’s long march in Wazirabad.

The letter states that after the attack on Imran, violent protests have erupted across the country putting the lives of citizens at risk.

It highlighted that the FIR of the incident has still not been registered, the crime scene has not been secured and the container on which the shots were fired has not been taken into custody for forensic analysis. “Nor was a medico-legal examination of PTI chairman Imran Khan conducted.”

The letter added that the investigation of the incident was being “mishandled” and in its aftermath a “derogatory campaign” has ensued against the PML-N leadership and the state institutions.