Attack on girls school foiled

13 terrorists arrested in Ghizer

Gahkuch

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) police foiled a bid to target a girls school in district Ghizer, arrested 13 terrorist suspects and recovered explosives from their possession here Saturday-Sunday midnight. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Gohar Nafees said that a group of 13 terrorist suspects, all students of a local seminary being run by a local Inayatullah wanted to target a girls schools administered by Agha Khan Schools network in district Ghizer of GB. The police on a tip-off arrested the terrorist suspects besides recovering explosives and petrol from their possession. The nabbed terrorist suspects head by Ahsanullah have confessed of blasting several schools in district Diamer in 2016-17.

DIG Gohar Nafees said that the arrested suspects also confessed their involvement in failed attempts to target Prince Kareem Agha Khan and former Governor Pir Karam Ali Shah in a bomb attack. Earlier this month, the extremists had blasted and torched 15 schools in district Diamer. At least one suspected terrorist involved in destroying the schools was killed whereas some two dozen others have been taken into custody during crackdowns in the area. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp