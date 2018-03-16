Christians in India are frequently the victim of violent attacks, and these have increased dramatically ever since the Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in May 2014. Prayer meetings are often raided and Christians beaten; many rural Christians have also been expelled from their villages and refused access to the village wells and pastureland; and others have been forced to convert to Hinduism, often with violence. The Catholic-Christian community in India does not indulge in terrorism, anti-national activities, smuggling, cheating and corruption, arson looting, rioting, communal and fundamentalist activities, criminal activities, encroaching government lands to create slums and female foeticide/infanticide. They marry at a very late age and are content with one or two children. They are extremely secular and work with honesty and dedication. But in spite of being very peaceful and law-abiding citizens, they face religious discrimination and persecution by people of the majority community.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Attack on Christians in India
Christians in India are frequently the victim of violent attacks, and these have increased dramatically ever since the Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in May 2014. Prayer meetings are often raided and Christians beaten; many rural Christians have also been expelled from their villages and refused access to the village wells and pastureland; and others have been forced to convert to Hinduism, often with violence. The Catholic-Christian community in India does not indulge in terrorism, anti-national activities, smuggling, cheating and corruption, arson looting, rioting, communal and fundamentalist activities, criminal activities, encroaching government lands to create slums and female foeticide/infanticide. They marry at a very late age and are content with one or two children. They are extremely secular and work with honesty and dedication. But in spite of being very peaceful and law-abiding citizens, they face religious discrimination and persecution by people of the majority community.