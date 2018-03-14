Atrocity crimes on Rohingya were preventable: UN adviser

United Nations

United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng said the atrocities on Rohingyas carried out by the Myanmar army were predictable and preventable.

“The scorched earth campaign carried out by the Myanmar security forces since August 2017 against the Rohingya population was predictable and preventable,” he said in a statement. He said: “What I have heard and witnessed in Cox’s Bazaar is a human tragedy with the fingerprints of the Myanmar government and of the international community.”

“Despite the numerous warnings I have made of the risk of atrocity crimes, the international community has buried its head in the sand,” he said adding, this has cost the Rohingya population of Myanmar their lives, their dignity and their homes. Star.—Agencies