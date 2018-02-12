Atrocities perpetrated, killing graph has touched its highest limits: Geelani

SRINAGAR : Syed Ali Geelani paid glorious tributes to innocent teenage Saima Wani, sister of Slain Brave-heart Sameer Ahmad Wani who succumbed to her injuries yesterday night after battling for life for 18 Days at SKIMS Soura.

Accusing Indian forces for continuous bloodshed, Geelani expressed his deep sympathy with the family of Shaheed Saima and added that the atrocities perpetrated and killing graph has touched its highest limits.

While blaming forces, Geelani said that they are directly targeting civilians and unbridled state power is being enforced against innocents. He blamed state administration for unleashing violent measures against unarmed civilians and added that even kids and innocent civilians are being killed by trigger-happy forces.

Syed Ali Geelani in his statement expressed his solidarity and sympathy with the family of innocent Saima, saying government forces have virtually waged war against civilians and are carrying massacre under well thought out plan.

Praying for innocent Saima and bereaved family, Geelani urged the international human rights organizations, International community, Asia watch, Amnesty International to take notice of terror perpetrated and unabated killings by Indian forces in occupied state. He further added that peaceful struggle for right to self-determination will continue until the people of Kashmir achieve its goal.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (G) thanked the people of Kashmir for making the protest program of Joint Resistance Leaders a success and reiterating their demand for the return of mortal remains Muhammad Maqbool Bhat & Mohammad Afzal Guru.

Hurriyat on Sunday termed it as a referendum by the people across Kashmir in support of their freedom from Indian forcible occupation and a clear message to Indian rulers and world community that Kashmiris have never legitimized the Indian military occupation and will fight till the end of this brutal occupation for which our martyrs have sacrificed their precious lives.

Despite strict government restrictions and indiscriminate arrests of pro-freedom leaders and activists, people followed the program, Huriyat said.

Huriyat termed restrictions, crackdown against leaders & activists and clamping curfew like situation as illogical & said that the fact of the matter is that government wants to hide its dark face and weaknesses because whenever people held peaceful demonstrations they were stopped by police through violent means, Huriyat added.

Huriyat in an issued statement strongly condemned the arrest of its senior leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Dr. Mohammad Umar Farooq, Mohammad Yassin Malik, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Haji Gh. Nabi Sumji, G. A. Gulzar, Bilal Ahmad Sidiqee, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Mohammad Yasin Ataie, Umar Aadil Dar, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Bashir Ahmad Chohan and Sajad Ahmad Pala and scores of other leaders and activists and said these arbitrary arrests are unjustified and unlawful.

Huriyat said that by calling protest program we want to send message to the world that the mortal remains of these two martyrs be returned to their families for their burial as per their religious rituals. Huriyat said that until the mortal remains of both the martyrs are not returned to their families, the whole nation will not budge on this demand.

We are looking for the world community to come to the rescue and help us in this regard so that mortal remains of these two martyrs are handed over to their families.

Huriyat said the successful protest program illustrates that people are committed and people won’t feel depressed or exhausted.

Orignally published by NNI