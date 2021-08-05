Atrocities against Kashmiris a slap in world’s face: CM

Says Pakistanis prove that they will never leave Kashmiri brethren alone

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that indifference towards the unabated inhumane atrocities against Kashmiris is a charge sheet against the international community while Kashmiris remain determined and courageous even in the most difficult of circumstances.

In his message on completion of two years of India’s illegal and unilateral steps in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the chief minister said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019 violated the rules of the United Nations.

He said that New Delhi also violated human rights by changing the status of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

The chief minister further said that India’s stubbornness and illegal action at all levels have been exposed before and will continue to do so in the future.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed gratitude to the nation for fully observing Kashmir Exploitation Day and raising a strong voice for the Kashmir cause

The CM said that Pakistani nation expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris by attending various events to mark strong protest against illegal revocation of the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“I am also grateful to the religious minorities”, he said and added that the nation exhibited strong commitment and passion to deal with all challenges.

“Pakistanis have shown that the Kashmiris will never be left alone. PM Imran Khan is an ambassador of the Kashmir cause and the Hindu supremacist Modi regime has been given a message that Pakistan and Kashmir are the inseparable twins.

The international community should also give attention to resolve this issue for lasting peace in the world,” the CM concluded.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar sought a report from Commissioner and RPO Bahawalpur about an incident of ransacking of a temple in Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan. He directed to hold an impartial investigation into the incident and take stern legal action against the elements involved in it.

No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands and the state is duty-bound to protect the minorities’ places of worship as they equal citizens of the country, concluded the CM

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and columnist Kh Abdul Hakeem Amir.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.