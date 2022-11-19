Andrey Rublev earned a comeback 3-6 6-3 6-2 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to join Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz in the final four of the ATP Finals in Turin.

Tsitsipas looked set for a comfortable evening when he broke the Russian for a 3-1 lead in the first set as his frustrations came to boil over. Rublev then dropped his serve again to hand the advantage to the Greek.

The 25-year-old managed to compose himself to launch his comeback bid, breaking Tsitsipas for a 5-3 lead before saving a break point in the next game to level the contest at a set apiece.

With momentum firmly on his side, Rublev pushed forward to force Tsitsipas into errors and breaking for 2-1 and then for a 5-2 lead before booking his place in the last four of the ATP Finals.

Rublev will face Norway’s Casper Ruud in the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, Novak Djokovic survived a lengthy battle with the already-eliminated Daniil Medvedev to win 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) and top the Red Group.

The Serb drew first blood with a break for a 5-3 lead before taking the opening set and saving three set points while being 4-5 down in the second. He struggled in the tiebreak, however, to cue a decider.

The 21-time grand slam champion battled back from a break down to hand Medvedev his third straight defeat after three hours and five minutes of exhilarating tennis.

Djokovic will now take on Taylor Frtiz as he looks to equal Roger Federer’s record of most ATP Finals won.