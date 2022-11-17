Novak Djokovic continued his indomitable form to brush aside Andrey Rublev and march into the final four of the ATP Finals in Turin while Stefanos Tsitsipas kept his semifinal hopes alive by beating and eliminating Daniil Medvedev from the tournament.

Djokovic, buoyed by the confirmation that he will be allowed to play Australian Open, eased to a 6-4, 6-1 win against the Russian.

Rublev, who came into the contest on the back of a win just like Djokovic, managed to keep pace with the 21-time grandslam winner before faltering to stay in the set at 4-5. The Serb carried the momentum into the second set, not giving his opponent a chance to strike back.

After a transient second set Djokovic completed his win over Rublev to reach the semis of the ATP Finals in just over an hour.

Djokovic, 35, will become the oldest player to hold aloft the trophy if he manages to win it this year.

Meanwhile, in the night’s other contest, Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from his opening loss to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-7(11) 7-6(1).

The Greek eased to a first-set win before letting three match points slip in the second heading into the decider.

Fortunes turned quickly as Medvedev raced to a 5-3 lead in the deciding set but his serve went missing at the wrong time allowing Tsitsipas to storm back and win the tiebreak and the match.

Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will face each other next to decide who joins Djokovic in the semis from the Red Group.