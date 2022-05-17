The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has decided against depriving the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) events of ranking points in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

LTA had earlier banned the Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in all events of the grasscourt season including this year’s grand slam which was contrary to ATP and WTA rulings.

Their decision faced considerable backlash from the governing bodies of men’s and women’s tennis as well as players like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Under their guidelines, the players from two countries are allowed to compete as neutrals but not under their country’s flag.

The possible repercussions being discussed to dissuade such behavior included depriving tournaments in England of ranking points.

That course has not taken shape in the lead up to Wimbledon but no official decision has been announced for the grand slam itself.

The tune-up tournaments are organized by the LTA, which said it was united with Wimbledon organizers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), in banning Russian and Belarusian players at its events.

“Following extensive consultation with the Player Council and Tournament Council, the ATP Board has today confirmed that this season’s ATP Tour events in Queen’s and Eastbourne will proceed as normal, offering full ATP rankings points,” the ATP said.

“LTA’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes is however contrary to ATP rules and undermines the ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination – a fundamental principle of the ATP Tour.

“Sanctions related to LTA’s violation of ATP rules will now be assessed separately under ATP governance. ATP’s response to Wimbledon’s decision remains under review, with more to be communicated in due course.”

The ban will not allow players such as Russia’s world number two Daniil Medvedev to take part in any events on British soil.

Wimbledon will take place from June 27-July 10.