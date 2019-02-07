Atomic war knocking due to water shortage: Sirohey

Staff Reporter

While talking to the monthly Ijlas of Shura Hamdard former Naval Chief and Speaker Shura Hamdard Admiral Iftikhar Ahmad Sirohey said that efforts of P.M Imran Khan and former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for increasing water storage capacity and work for awareness regarding alarming situation of water shortage in coming years are remarkable.

The issue has always been neglected since independence that’s why we only construct 3 dams yet and our enemy India constructed hundreds of dams. We are not utilizing and achieving maximum benefits from the water we have. We should try to save water and cut down its wastage as more as we can. Atomic war is knocking on our door step due to water.

To avoid all these troubles and hard conditions we need to educate our children according to the needs of time particularly in the felids of science and technology and spread awareness in the country about saving water. Education is the only mean which can unite the nation so we need to implement uniformed syllabus in the country for first 12 years for students. Old schooling and heavy bags should be left now.

The topic of Ijlas was “dams ki tameer kay sath sath pani kay istemal men ehtiyat naguzeer”. National President Shura Hamdard Mrs. Sadia Rashid said that Pakistan is third amongst the countries which can face acute water shortage in coming years. To avoid such crises dams should be constructed on prior basis. Developed friend countries must be invited for technical and financial support for it.

Awareness in the country regarding this upcoming challenge can play key role to overcome it. Sanaullah Akhtar, M. Tariq Shaheen, Prof. Niaz Erfan, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Hk. Bashir Bhervi, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad and S. Tanvir Nusrat also express their valuable views on the topic. Educating the nation and adopting new technology for saving water was highly recommended. It was also said that Pakistan has one of the largest irrigation system in the world i.e. 61 thousand canals but the system need latest updates to stop wastage of water.

