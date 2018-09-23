ATM card snatchers arrested; 9 cards recovered

Faisalabad

Sadar Sammundri police have arrested two outlaws on the charge of ATM card snatching from citizens. Police spokesman said here Sunday that on a tip off, a police team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two brothers Ali Hasnain and Asif on charge of card snatching. The police also recovered nine ATM cards from their possession.

During initial investigation, the accused revealed that they belong to a gang of card snatchers.they also revealed the name of their accomplices including Safdar, Sajid, Zahid, Maqsood, etc. The accused snatched ATM card from a prayer leader of Chak No.463-GB Abdullah and drew money of Rs.100,000/- from his account on Saturday night. The police registered a case against them and started investigation for arrest of remaining accused.

The Rawalpindi Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested six lawbreakers including three suspected dacoits besides recovering 25 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols, a 32 bore revolver with seven rounds and other items from their possession.

Mandra police held Waqas for having 15 liters liquor. Murree police rounded up Ramzan on recovery of 10 liters liquor. Sadiqabad police netted Asghar and seized a 32 bore revolver with four rounds.

Meanwhile, New Town police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Nawaz Sharif Park area and arrested Noor Ahmed, Wajid Ullah and Shahid and recovered two 30 bore pistols and three rounds.

The Bahawalpur, arrested a drug peddler from Yazman area and recovered over one kilogram of hashish from his posession. The police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a police party raided a house in Yazman and arrested a narcotics smuggler. “The police also recovered hashish weighing over one kilogram,” they said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp