Atletico Madrid hit with partial stadium ban

Atletico Madrid have been hit with a partial stadium ban by UEFA ahead of the second leg of their Champions League clash against Manchester City.

The ban was imposed following the discriminatory behavior of their fans during the first leg in Manchester.

Supporters of the Spanish side were caught on camera appearing to perform Nazi salutes as their team was beaten 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday.

UEFA has subsequently ordered to close a section of the Wanda Metropolitano containing a minimum of 5,000 seats for the return game this week as Atletico Madrid looks to overcome a first-leg defecit.

In a statement released by UEFA last Friday, it was confirmed that charges had been made on the Spanish giants following fan-related incidents at the Etihad Stadium concerning the away support in the South Stand of the arena.

UEFA stated last week, “Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated in accordance with Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Manchester City FC and Club Atlético de Madrid (1-0) played on 5 April 2022 in England.”

The statement on UEFA’s website dedicated to disciplinary matters continued by stating, “The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

The sanctions imposed as a result involved partial closure of Atletico’s stadium in the next UEFA competition match that they host.