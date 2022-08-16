Atletico Madrid are up and running the new La Liga season with a commanding 3-0 win over Getafe away from home.

Alvaro Morata scored twice with Antoine Griezmann also adding his name to the scoresheet in an auspicious start for the side from Madrid. Joao Felix also seemed to be rejuvenated after a difficult start in the Spanish capital, providing assists for all three goals.

Atletico opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Morata, making a return to La Liga after two seasons with Juventus, drilled a perfectly weighted ball from Felix into the net.

The pair combined again for Madrid’s second goal in the 59th minute when Felix found Morata inside the area by the far post and the Spaniard fired the ball into the top corner for his and his team’s second.

The Portuguese international had enough time before being withdrawn to tee up Griezmann in the 75th minute for his third assist of the day. The Frenchman sealed all three points for his side with a superbly taken shot which was his first goal in La Liga since November 2021.

Diego Simeone seems to have drilled in some new tactics in his side which were not previously seen from Atletico, the Madrid side pressed up high against Getafe instead of their usual tactics of sitting back and defending in numbers.

If they manage to keep up this offence fluency combined with their robustness in defence, they may finally be able to pose a serious threat to the duopoly of Real Madrid and Barcelona this season.