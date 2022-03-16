Atletico knock United out of Champions League

Atletico Madrid knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League after securing a narrow 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

The tie was evenly poised at 1-1 on aggregate before the second leg began. A Renan Lodi header in the 41st minute was enough for the visitors to complete a 2-1 aggregate win.

The result means United’s trophy drought will now almost certainly stretch to five years, with Ralf Rangnick’s side already eliminated from the FA Cup and 20 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

United made three changes from their win over Tottenham Hotspur, with Bruno Fernandes added to the starting line-up and Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford taking their seats on the bench.

Diego Simeone’s side on the other hand was content to sit back and hit United on the counter.

Manchester Untied were the one’s quicker out of the blocks. Last ties hero, Anthony Elanga, had the best chance to open the scoring for the home side in the early going. His deft touch from close range clattered into Jan Oblak’s face and towards safety.

David de Gea was then called into action moments later as Rodrigo De Paul’s swerving effort needed a good save from the Spanish international. Atletico looked to have taken the lead through Joao Felix soon after but Marcos Lorrente was judged to be in an offside position before providing the assist.

The visitors were eventually rewarded for their work in the 41st minute through Lodi as he scored a jumping header at the back post following a cross from Antoine Griezmann. The goal was marred in controversy as the move resulted after Atletico won back possession from Elanga, who looked to have been fouled but United’s protests were waved away by referee Slavko Vincic.

United pushed for an equalizer in the second half with Rangnick throwing caution to the wind and sending Cavani, Pogba and Rashford to find an equalizer but were unable to find a way back into the match.

It was United’s sixth elimination in their past eight Champions League knockout ties. United, who have not won a trophy since the Europa League in 2017, are left to focus on a Premier League campaign where they face a real battle to make the top four and earn a place in next year’s Champions League.