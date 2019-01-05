Atlas Honda, launches all-new Honda CB125F

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Atlas Honda Ltd., has launched the all-new Honda CB125F, which is a third variant in sporty CB series after Honda CB150F and Honda CB250F.

Responding to aspirations of motorcycle enthusiasts around the country, Atlas Honda launched this new variant on Friday during performance awards ceremony for its high performing dealerships.

The new two-wheeler is built to suit requirements of urban riders as well as adventure seekers and is packed with Honda’s hallmark safety features including Euro-II compliant self-start 4 stroke air cooled 125cc engine, front disc brake, five speed transmission, brighter headlamp with integrated visor, full chain cover, special z-section spoke alloy rims to suit Pakistani roads, strong tail protection and protective chain guide system to ensure a great riding experience with peace of mind.

CB125F is available in red, blue and black regular colours, red and black special edition variants for customers along with an exclusive white colour variant for institutional customers.

The motorcycle has been approved by Engineering Development Board (EDB) of Ministry of Industries and Production and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) of Ministry of Science and Technology. Honda motorcycle dealers present at the occasion expressed high hopes with the new product. “A 125cc sports bike with self-start and alloy rims was a long demanded product by the customers and we have been requesting the company to develop such a model.

