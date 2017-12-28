Atlas Battery steals Auto Show at Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakwheel organized its annual event to showcase the latest and unique auto vehicles. The event provided an opportunity to different partner organizations to engage the masses directly by introducing different creative and engaging ideas.

On the occasion, the Brand Manager of Atlas Battery Limited (ABL), Saqib Khan said, Atlas Battery has always believed in going the extra mile for its customers. This activity is just a gesture to not only offer help but also create awareness about the maintenance and proper care of the battery so that it lasts longer. Our technical experts do their utmost efforts to ensure that all car batteries get the best attention and the owners are equipped with the optimization tools for their battery.’

Apart from these noteworthy initiatives, different engagement activities were performed by ABL, focusing on the vibrant culture of Karachi. Atlas Battery entertained around 25,000 visitors through distinctive activities.

Head of Sales of Pakwheel, Yasir Rana said that “The purpose of this event is to enable vehicle lovers to share their passion with the people keeping similar interest, and to acknowledge their hard work they put into this hobby”.

He further expressed his admiration for the partner organizations, Atlas Battery in particular and added that “Atlas’s consistent support and services has regained the customers’ confidence in battery manufacturers, specifically the local brands”.

While various brands carried out different activities, Atlas Battery Limited (ABL) led the race with a multi-faceted brand activation that included free car battery check-ups for the visitors, a talent show for the audience.

Moreover, ABL also held a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, named ‘Sparkistan’, exhibited at its stall in form of a photo booth. Visitors were able to win instant prizes by taking pictures in the Sparkistan photo booth and uploading it with the specified hashtag on Facebook.

The free battery service that is a hallmark of ABL aims to ensure that the Pakistani car owners get the best output and longevity of their battery. ABL has been a consistent partner of the Auto Show for last many years.