Atlas Battery celebrates 50th anniversary during auto show

Karachi

Atlas Battery Limited (ABL) celebrated its 50th anniversary at an event organized by the Pakwheel. The annual event showcased the latest and unique auto vehicles and provided an opportunity to different partner organizations to engage the masses directly by introducing different creative and engaging ideas.

During the event, Atlas Battery held a cake-cutting ceremony to mark its 50th anniversary. While various brands carried out different activities, Atlas Battery led the race with a multi-faceted brand activation that included free car battery check-ups for the visitors, a talent show for the audience.

Moreover, ABL also held a flash-mob activity where expert gymnastics performed eye-catching stunts. The participants at the event also took part in the activity and won prizes distributed by Atlas Battery.

The free battery service, that is a hallmark of ABL, aims to ensure that the Pakistani car owners get the best output and longevity of their battery. ABL has been a consistent partner of the Auto Show for last many years. This year, ABL was able to provide free service to a record 900 visitors to the event. This initiative by Atlas Battery was highly appreciated by the visitors as a respite for the car owners.

On this occasion, the Brand Manager of Atlas Battery, Saqib Khan, stated that “Atlas Battery has always believed in going an extra mile for its customers.

This activity is just a gesture to not only offer help but also create awareness about the maintenance and proper care of the battery so that it lasts longer. Our technical experts do their utmost efforts to ensure that all car batteries get the best attention and the owners are equipped with the optimization tools for their battery.”

Apart from these noteworthy initiatives, different engagement activities were performed by ABL, focusing on the vibrant culture of Karachi. Atlas Battery entertained around 25,000 visitors through distinctive activities.

