Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

To enable the youth of Gilgit Baltistan to get fair share in jobs being created by the ongoing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), National Logistics Cell (NLC) in collaboration with Government of Gilgit Baltistan and Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA) has established Applied Technologies Institute (ATIN) at Gilgit.

Spread over 100 kanals, the Institute is the first of its kind in Northern Areas and is located close to Karakoram International University.