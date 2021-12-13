Atif Aslam wins hearts with his appropriate response to women’s harassment at Islamabad concert

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s star singer Atif Aslam left a concert being held in the federal capital midway after some women were harassed by men in the audience.

A video circulating on social media shows the pop icon trying to console a girl who was crying after she was groped and harassed during the event held at TastePlus. Later, the Doori crooner can be seen calling out his performance and leaving the stage along with his band to save other women from such misbehavior.

A number of people who attended the concert lashed out at the management for poor security arrangements.

A participant said, “Pathetically organised Taste Plus festival in Islamabad. Advising people to not attend the rest of it because there’s no point. Is no place safe anymore? Atif left midway because he couldn’t tolerate how the crowd was behaving.”

Another wrote: “Islamabad Taste plus was the worst event I ever attended. Overall ill management, the worst crowd and stupid hosts plagued the show. Atif Aslam abandoned the show after a few songs. Not recommended for the remaining two days!”.

As the video of Atif Aslam’s response to the women’s harassment went vial on social media, the singer is being widely appreciated for what they his appropriate response.

Atif Aslam apologized to the girl for being insulted by the people in the concert he also left the concert incomplete. If all our stars adopt such attitude then such incidents can be prevented. Atif Aslam very well.#Pakistan #MBBS #junaidsafdarwedding #WahajAli #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/6mfNgeqHfe — Abid Khan (@aryabidkhan) December 13, 2021

Someone misbehaved with a girl from crowd and she came to Atif Aslam and he left the concert ❤️. Respect👏#AtifAslam #TastePlus pic.twitter.com/IioJyOGoJC — Bengali Fan Of Atif Aslam (@EmonAadeez) December 12, 2021

ATIF ASLAM!!

DAMMM LEGEND!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥 — NEH⁷🧣//TAYLOR'S DAY♥🥂 (@itsNehSays_) December 13, 2021

Personal journey aside, Atif Aslam seems to be the only star of the current generation who tapped into religion purely for work, music purposes, without any bhashans of quitting showbiz or repentance. His balance between disco and devotion is spectacular and unique for today. — Rafay Mahmood (@Rafay_Mahmood) December 13, 2021

On the other hand, some reports suggest that Atif Aslam left the concert after some people from the audience hurled bottles at him.